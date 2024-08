Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Kejriwal, K Kavitha till September 2

New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday extended till September 2 the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader K Kavitha and others in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended the custody of the accused after they were produced before the court through a videoconference on the expiry of the period of their judicial custody granted earlier.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the case. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader continues to be lodged in the Tihar jail here as he has not furnished the bail bond in the case.

The Delhi chief minister is in judicial custody in a corruption case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged scam.