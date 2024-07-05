Excise ‘scam’: Delhi HC asks CBI to respond to Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in corruption case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the CBI to respond to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in the corruption case registered by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued a notice to the CBI on the bail plea and listed it for further hearing on July 17.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, said the AAP leader is not a flight risk and not a terrorist and the CBI arrested him after he got bail in the ED’s money laundering case.

Advocate DP Singh, appearing for the CBI, raised objection over Kejriwal directly approaching the HC without first filing the bail plea before the trial court.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he is still lodged in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court’s order was stayed by the high court.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving the formulation and execution of the policy.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to the licence holders.