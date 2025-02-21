Exciting New Route: Hyderabad to Medinah Now Just 5 Hours Away with IndiGo

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) officially announced the launch of a new flight service from Hyderabad to Medinah, operated by IndiGo Airlines. The inaugural flight took off on Friday, marking the beginning of this exciting new route with much anticipation and fanfare, attended by senior officials from GHIAL.

New Flight Service Offers Enhanced Connectivity

The new Hyderabad-Medinah service will operate three times a week, on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. With a flight time of approximately 5 hours and 47 minutes, passengers can now enjoy more travel options connecting Hyderabad with one of the most significant religious cities in the world.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd., expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, “This new route not only broadens our international network but also provides our passengers with a unique travel experience, connecting Hyderabad with one of the most visited religious cities in the world.”

Expanding Global Connectivity for Passengers

This new service enhances connectivity for passengers traveling from South Asia and Southeast Asia, offering more options to connect to destinations across the Middle East. The new route strengthens Hyderabad’s position as an emerging global hub, offering expanded international connectivity for travelers in the region.

Also Read: Indian Stock Market Closes Lower Amid Weak Global Cues and Broad-Based Losses



With this addition to the flight network, Hyderabad International Airport continues to develop as a key gateway for international travel, serving passengers with enhanced convenience and increased access to the Middle East and beyond.