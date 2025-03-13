Exclusive! Alia Bhatt to Celebrate Holi and Birthday in Alibaug with Family and Friends

Mumbai: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is all set to celebrate her 32nd birthday on March 15 in Alibaug with her close friends and family.

Holi Celebrations Before Birthday

According to sources, Alia has already left for Alibaug, where she will celebrate Holi on March 14 before marking her birthday the next day.

Alia’s Special Cake-Cutting Moment with Ranbir Kapoor

On March 12, Alia celebrated an early birthday with the media, where she spoke about her upcoming film “Love And War” starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

During the celebration, Alia cut a two-tier cake, sharing a heartfelt moment with Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir playfully smeared frosting on Alia’s nose, making her giggle, before planting a loving kiss on her forehead.

Alia Talks About “Love And War” Shoot

Speaking about her film “Love And War”, Alia revealed that the cast is currently shooting at night for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial venture.

She shared, “We shoot at night and are mum and dad in the day. It is a very interesting combination. The only reason I mention that is because we shot Gangubai Kathiawadi at night. It really becomes like your own world.”

Back on Set with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Alia expressed her excitement about working with Bhansali again, saying, “There’s no distraction, no noise, no sound. We sit and discuss the scene. With Sanjay sir, being back on set with him, he just makes you feel that 100 percent is just the beginning.”

Alia’s Holi and birthday celebrations in Alibaug are expected to be an intimate affair with her loved ones. Fans are eagerly waiting for glimpses of the festivities!