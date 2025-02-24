Exercise & Cancer Survival: How Staying Active Boosts Life Expectancy Post-Treatment

New York: A groundbreaking study from Louisiana State University (LSU) has revealed that engaging in regular physical activity can not only help prevent cancer but also significantly boost survival rates in individuals who have undergone cancer treatment.

The research, published in the peer-reviewed journal CANCER, focused on long-term survival outcomes in colon cancer survivors, shedding light on the critical role of exercise in post-treatment recovery.

Colon Cancer Survivors Face Higher Mortality Risks

Individuals diagnosed with colon cancer are known to have a higher risk of premature mortality compared to the general population. To determine whether physical activity could mitigate this risk, researchers analyzed data from two post-treatment clinical trials involving stage 3 colon cancer patients.

A total of 2,875 participants self-reported their physical activity levels following cancer surgery and chemotherapy. The exercise levels were measured using Metabolic Equivalent (MET) hours per week, a standard metric used to quantify the intensity of physical activity. Current health guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, which translates to approximately 8 MET hours/week.

Key Findings: How Exercise Impacts Survival Rates

The study results showed a strong correlation between higher physical activity levels and improved survival rates among colon cancer survivors:

Patients who engaged in less than 3 MET-hours/week experienced a 17.1% lower 3-year survival rate compared to the general population.

experienced compared to the general population. In contrast, patients who exercised for more than 18 MET-hours/week had only a 3.5% lower survival rate , showing a significant improvement in life expectancy.

had only a , showing a significant improvement in life expectancy. A second trial confirmed similar results: individuals with less than 3 MET-hours/week had a 10.8% lower 3-year survival rate, while those exceeding 18 MET-hours/week had just a 4.4% lower survival rate compared to non-cancer patients.

Exercise Could Eliminate Survival Disparities

The findings indicate that higher levels of physical activity may significantly reduce, or even eliminate, survival disparities in cancer patients. The study underscores that survivors who were tumor-free three years post-treatment and maintained a regular exercise routine had notably better long-term survival outcomes.

“This new information can help patients with colon cancer understand how factors that they can control—such as their physical activity levels—can have a meaningful impact on their long-term prognosis,” said lead author Justin C. Brown, from the Pennington Biomedical Research Center and the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center.

The Importance of Exercise for Cancer Recovery

Regular physical activity is already recognized for its role in preventing numerous chronic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. However, its impact on cancer survivors is gaining increasing attention in the medical community. Exercise can:

Boost immune function , aiding the body’s ability to fight off recurring cancer cells.

, aiding the body’s ability to fight off recurring cancer cells. Enhance cardiovascular health , reducing complications linked to chemotherapy and other treatments.

, reducing complications linked to chemotherapy and other treatments. Improve mental well-being , alleviating anxiety, depression, and fatigue commonly experienced by cancer survivors.

, alleviating anxiety, depression, and fatigue commonly experienced by cancer survivors. Regulate body weight and inflammation levels, factors that contribute to cancer progression.

How Much Exercise is Enough?

According to the American Cancer Society and leading health organizations, cancer survivors should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week. This can include:

Brisk walking

Cycling

Swimming

Strength training exercises

Yoga and stretching routines

Future Research and Recommendations

While the study primarily focused on colon cancer, researchers suggest that similar benefits could extend to survivors of other cancer types. Future studies will aim to explore the impact of physical activity on different cancer types and determine the most effective exercise regimens for long-term recovery.

The LSU study provides compelling evidence that exercise is a crucial component of post-cancer treatment care. Health professionals are encouraged to incorporate physical activity recommendations into standard treatment guidelines to improve patients’ overall health outcomes and quality of life.