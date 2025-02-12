Exhibition-cum-Expo of Imported Prayer Mats at Mohammed Cap Mart Ahead of Ramadan

Hyderabad: Mohammed Cap Mart, a century-old establishment in Hyderabad, has announced its plans to begin manufacturing prayer mats and carpets soon, revealed Mr. Mohammad Ilyas Bukhari, Managing Director of Mohammed Cap Mart.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Bukhari stated, “Carpets have been in production for many years, but it was Mohammed Cap Mart that pioneered the transformation of these carpets into prayer mats. Today, this initiative is being replicated across India, and we take pride in supplying prayer mats to mosques nationwide.”

He further announced that during the holy month of Ramadan, a wide range of domestic and imported prayer rugs will be available at discounted rates for mosques. Among the most sought-after prayer mats are those imported from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Belgium.

Speaking about premium-quality mats, he shared, “The high-quality prayer mats found in the Riyadh-ul-Jannah area of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina are also available at Mohammed Cap Mart in three different colors.”

Mr. Bukhari also highlighted the growing trend of charitable donations of prayer mats to mosques as a tribute to departed loved ones. Additionally, he noted that newlywed couples are now gifting prayer mats and Qurans as their first wedding gift.

Apart from prayer mats of all qualities and price ranges, Mohammed Cap Mart offers beautifully designed carpets for wall decorations, featuring intricate patterns and depictions of sacred Muslim sites.

Furthermore, Mr. Bukhari revealed that in addition to prayer mats, Ihram garments for men, women, and children are also available at Mohammed Cap Mart.

Prominent religious figures Maulana Sultan Mohiuddin Naqshbandi and Qari Naseeruddin Manshawi were also present at the event.