Experts believe conversations should occur behind closed doors following KL Rahul-Goenka animated chat

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) entered Thursday’s encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in hopes of breaking into the top four of the points table, a bid which was slammed shut by the orange army with conviction.

Following the game a clip circulated on social media in which LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen having an animated chat with captain KL Rahul that left the netizens fuming. Experts shared their take on the scene, saying such conversations should happen behind closed doors.

“You always feel these conversations should be happening behind closed doors. There are so many cameras around the stadium and they miss nothing. You know KL Rahul is now gonna go to press conferences and other things and potentially explain what’s been discussed here,” an expert said on Jio Cinema.

It has been a tough few day for the 32-year-old as Wednesday night’s incident follows days after the right-handed wicketkeeper batter was left out of the squad that will travel to the West Indies and USA for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

In recent days, Rahul has been criticised for his strike rate being too slow for T20’s and the struggles continued as the Lucknow captain managed to score 29 runs off 33 deliveries with a strike rate of 87.88.

LSG started the game on the backfoot and spent the majority of the game trying to get back in. A solid 99-run partnership between Nicholas Pooran (48* off 26 deliveries) and Ayush Badoni (55* off 30 deliveries) rescued the innings for Lucknow as they posted 165/4.

Sunrisers, in response, chased down the target in just 9.4 overs. Travis Head (89* off 30 deliveries) and Abhishek Sharma (75* off 28 deliveries) continued the absolute carnage as they sealed a 10-wicket to go third in the points table.