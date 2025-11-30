Experts Converge in Hyderabad for International Summit on Advanced Construction Technologies

Hyderabad: The Two-Day International Technology Summit 2025 on “Construction Chemicals & Advanced Materials” commenced on Friday at Anurag University, marking a grand and impactful start. The summit, organised by the Department of Civil Engineering in collaboration with Rehab Technologies, is being held in hybrid mode on 28–29 November 2025 and has drawn exceptional participation from national and international experts, industry leaders, researchers, and students.

The inaugural ceremony began on an enthusiastic note, with Prof. Ramana Naik Banothu, Chairman of IEI Telangana State Centre, attending as the Chief Guest. He highlighted the growing relevance of construction chemicals in ensuring long-lasting, high-quality infrastructure systems.

Guest of Honour, Mr. Rajeev Singh Bisht, Technical Marketing Head at Shree TMT, stressed the importance of embracing advanced technologies to meet the demands of modern construction practices.

The event was further enriched by the presence of Prof. V. Vijay Kumar, Dean–School of Engineering, and Prof. M. Mutha Reddy, Dean–Examinations, who encouraged students to develop strong industry connections and to stay aligned with emerging innovations in the field.

Summit Chair Prof. Dr. Pallavi Badry, Head of the Civil Engineering Department, stated that the summit aims to strengthen consultancy services, training programmes, and materials testing facilities to support industry needs. Dr. P. Srinivasa Reddy, CEO of Rehab Technologies, emphasised the critical importance of modern rehabilitation and repair technologies, especially in safeguarding heritage and critical structures.

A key attraction of Day 1 was the technology exhibition, featuring stalls from leading building materials companies. Advanced construction materials, diagnostic tools, and innovative technologies received high appreciation from delegates.

The summit’s coordination team, Prof. Dr. K. R. C. Reddy and Assoc. Prof. Dr. B. Narender, played an instrumental role in ensuring the seamless execution of Day 1 sessions.

Major industry sponsors such as Shree TMT, Mantis, Matrix Tech, and Birla White Wall Care have extended strong support, significantly enhancing the stature of the event.

With its emphasis on cutting-edge innovations and real-world applications, the summit stands out as a valuable platform for knowledge exchange, industry–academia collaboration, and the exploration of sustainable solutions for the future of the construction sector. Day 2 is expected to bring further insightful discussions, hands-on sessions, and international expert interactions.