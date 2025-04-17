Explained: The Real Reason 40,000+ Indians Can’t Go on Hajj 2025

In a significant setback for Indian Muslims planning to undertake the sacred Hajj pilgrimage in 2025, more than 42,000 pilgrims will miss the journey due to a drastic reduction in the private Hajj quota by Saudi Arabia. The quota cut affected over 52,000 slots originally allocated to Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs).

After a strong intervention by the Indian government, Saudi Arabia has now agreed to accommodate 10,000 pilgrims under the private quota—far fewer than initially planned.

What Led to the Cancellation of Over 52,000 Slots?

Reports confirm that Saudi authorities cancelled over 52,000 Hajj slots for Indian pilgrims managed by private operators. The reason cited was the failure of CHGOs to meet contract deadlines for Mina camps, accommodation, and transport—crucial components for Hajj arrangements.

Mina, located near Mecca, is a vital part of the pilgrimage where pilgrims stay for a day during Hajj. The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah cited safety concerns and limited space in Mina, especially under the extreme heat, for not extending deadlines.

Political Leaders Call for Government Intervention

The cancellation triggered a wave of political outcry. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti urged the Ministry of External Affairs to engage with Saudi authorities.

Abdullah described the situation as “deeply concerning,” especially since many affected pilgrims had already made payments. He emphasized the urgency of resolving the issue to minimize the distress caused.

Government’s Response: Limited Relief with 10,000 Slots Restored

The Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) confirmed on April 15 that after ministerial-level discussions, the Saudi Haj Ministry agreed to reopen the Haj (Nusuk) Portal to allow 10,000 pilgrims under CHGOs.

MoMA noted that despite repeated reminders, CHGOs did not meet operational deadlines, resulting in the cancellation of their quota. The ministry issued urgent directions to all CHGOs to complete the necessary formalities without further delay.

Hajj Quota for India in 2025: A Record High

India’s total Hajj quota for 2025 stands at 1,75,025 pilgrims, an increase from 1,36,020 in 2014. Out of this, 1,22,518 pilgrims are managed by the Haj Committee of India, while the rest were allotted to private tour operators.

Saudi Arabia’s decision to allow 10,000 private pilgrims is a partial relief, but it still leaves tens of thousands unable to perform Hajj this year.

Saudi Arabia Tightens Hajj Regulations in 2025

The Saudi government has tightened Hajj regulations, including suspension of certain visas from 14 countries, including India. These measures are aimed at regulating crowd control and ensuring only those with valid registration participate in the pilgrimage.

Hajj 2025 is scheduled to take place from June 4 to June 9. It remains one of the most important religious duties for Muslims around the world.