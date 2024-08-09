Explosions rock Syria’s western province of Homs

Damascus: A series of successive explosions were heard in the al-Shayrat area in the eastern countryside of Homs province on Thursday night, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Initial reports suggested that the explosions were caused by an Israeli airstrike targeting weapon storage depots in the al-Hamarat regiment near the al-Shayrat military airport.

The Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement that around 8:55 p.m. local time (1755 GMT), the Israeli army launched an aerial attack from the direction of northern Lebanon, targeting several military points in the central region.

The attack injured four soldiers and caused some material damage, according to the statement.