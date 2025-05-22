Hyderabad: Extensive Fire Mock Drills Conducted by Officials Amid Rising Fire Safety Awareness

Following the recent massive fire incident at Charminar’s Gulzar House, the Fire Department officials have intensified efforts to raise public awareness about fire safety and prevention. Various fire mock drills have been organized across multiple colonies in Rajendranagar and Haiderguda areas of Rangareddy district to educate citizens on the importance of vigilance and quick action during fire emergencies.

Fire Department Holds Large-Scale Drill at Lakshmiram Haran Apartment

As part of this awareness campaign, Rajendranagar Fire Station officials conducted a comprehensive fire mock drill on Thursday at the Lakshmiram Haran Apartment located in Attapur division. Fire officers Srinivas, Chandra Nayak, along with other staff members, actively demonstrated practical fire safety techniques. The drill included participation from women, children, and elders, educating them on how to avoid danger and safely evacuate during fire incidents.

Also Read: GHMC Demolishes Illegal Encroachments on Footpaths from Asif Nagar to Jhirra Road

Fire Officer Emphasizes Prevention Through Public Awareness

According to Srinivas, Fire Officer of Rangareddy district, many accidents can be prevented through increased public awareness and timely caution. The fire department aims to instill this message widely by showing that even minor negligence can lead to devastating consequences.

Community Praises Fire Department’s Initiatives

Social activist Madam Madhusudan, representative of the Lakshmiram Haran Association, praised the fire department’s efforts to raise awareness among people. She stated that these proactive measures by the fire department are commendable and vital for community safety.