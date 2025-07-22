Very Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rain Likely in Telangana in the Next 24 Hours, Orange Alert Issued: IMD

Hyderabad: Extremely Heavy Rain Likely in Telangana: The Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, has issued a red alert forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Peddapalli districts of Telangana over the next 24 hours.

Extremely Heavy Rain Likely in Telangana: Centre also sounded an orange alert

In its daily weather report issued on Tuesday, the Centre also sounded an orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts during the same period.

Similar weather conditions are expected to continue on Wednesday in isolated areas of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

isolated places across Telangana for the next four days

The report further stated that heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places across Telangana for the next four days. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected to occur at most places, many places, or a few places across the state over the next seven days.

Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in all districts over the next five days.

The southwest monsoon remains active over Telangana

The southwest monsoon remains active over Telangana. During the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall was reported at a few places in Vikarabad and Warangal, and isolated places in Mahabubnagar, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Khammam, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

Rain occurred at most places across the state during the same period, the report added.