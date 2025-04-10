Applying for a US visa? Facebook Likes and X Posts May Cost You Your American Dream

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has introduced a new policy that could lead to visa rejection or revocation based on applicants’ social media activity. The announcement states that any content supporting organisations deemed anti-Semitic or associated with terrorism by the US government will be treated as a “negative factor” in visa or residency applications.

DHS Warns Against Terrorist Sympathizers Entering the U.S.

“There is no room in the United States for the rest of the world’s terrorist sympathisers,” said Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). “You are not welcome here,” she added, warning that online expressions supporting violence or extremist organisations may have serious consequences.

Groups Mentioned: Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis

USCIS clarified that posts endorsing or promoting Hamas, Hezbollah, or Yemen’s Houthi movement—all of which are designated terrorist organisations—will be grounds for denial. Even likes, comments, or shares that reflect support can come under scrutiny.

New Rule Applies to Students, Visa Holders, and Green Card Applicants

The updated policy applies to student visa holders, temporary visa holders, and permanent residency applicants. Applicants may now be required to list their social media handles on nine immigration forms. Passwords will not be required.

Executive Order 14161 Tightens Immigration Screening

This move is part of Executive Order 14161, signed by President Donald Trump in January 2025. The order reinstates strict vetting procedures and emphasizes digital behavior as part of the background check.

Hundreds of Visas Already Revoked

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that around 300 student visas have been cancelled as a result of the revised rules. “Non-US citizens do not have the same rights as Americans,” he stated. “It’s my discretion, not that of judges, to issue or deny visas.”

Immigration experts warn applicants to review and clean up their online profiles:

Review old posts: Delete anything that could be misunderstood.

Delete anything that could be misunderstood. Match online and official info: Ensure consistency across platforms.

Ensure consistency across platforms. Avoid risky associations: Following sensitive political pages can raise red flags.

Following sensitive political pages can raise red flags. Think before you post: Even jokes can be misread.

Even jokes can be misread. Consult legal advice: An immigration lawyer can help navigate the digital audit process.

Varun Singh of XIPHIAS Immigration emphasized, “Online behaviour will be under the microscope.” Legal expert Ketan Mukhija added that privacy settings should be treated as seriously as official documentation.