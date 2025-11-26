Facing restrictions in Tamil Nadu, Vijay plans December 5 roadshow in Puducherry

Chennai: Actor-politician Vijay, leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is set to launch a major public outreach campaign in Puducherry on December 5, as his party prepares to make its debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, scheduled for April next year. With the political climate intensifying and TVK ramping up its ground-level activities, the Puducherry roadshow is expected to attract a large turnout.

The decision to shift the mobilisation drive to Puducherry follows stringent restrictions imposed in Tamil Nadu after the tragic Karur incident, where 41 people were killed in a stampede triggered by an uncontrollable crowd at a TVK event. In the aftermath, the Tamil Nadu Police declined permission for large public rallies, forcing TVK to scale down its most recent programme in Kanchipuram to a stage event capped at 2,000 attendees. TVK’s ‘Puducherry move’ is therefore seen as a strategic attempt to sustain its momentum without running into administrative roadblocks.

Party executives are confident that the neighbouring Union Territory will allow the event, enabling Vijay to engage directly with the public at a crucial political moment. To secure official approval, senior TVK leaders submitted a petition to the Puducherry Director General of Police (DGP). The petition outlines the proposed route and requests necessary security measures for the December 5 roadshow. According to the submission, Vijay will commence his journey from Kalapet and interact with people along a planned route, covering Ajanta Signal, Uppalam Water Tank, Ariyankuppam, Thavalakuppam, Kirumampakkam and Kanniakoil.

The petition also states that Vijay will address supporters through a public-address system at designated points, with the main speech scheduled near the Uppalam–Sonaampalayam Water Tank. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 5. TVK has appealed to the Puducherry Police to ensure adequate security and crowd management, citing the increasing public turnout at Vijay’s events.

It stressed that smooth coordination is needed for the safety of participants and the successful conduct of the programme. As Vijay intensifies his political engagement, the Puducherry roadshow is viewed as a significant attempt to maintain visibility and connect with voters ahead of the high-stakes 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.