Fact Check: Is CM Rekha Gupta the Woman Dancing in Viral Bollywood Video? Here’s the Truth

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta continues to remain in the spotlight, with her popularity and leadership style frequently discussed on social media.

Recently, however, a viral video showing a woman dancing to a Bollywood song has stirred controversy online, with several users falsely claiming that the woman in the video is the Chief Minister herself.

The video, which has been widely shared on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook, shows a woman in festive attire performing a dance at what appears to be a private event. Many users claimed that the woman is Rekha Gupta, fueling a storm of mixed reactions across social media.

Fact-Check Reveals the Truth

However, a fact-check conducted by Sajak, a digital verification team, has debunked the viral claims. According to their investigation, the woman in the video is not Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, but a lookalike or another individual with no political connection. The original source of the video remains unclear, but there is no evidence linking it to the Chief Minister.

Also Read: Delhi Government Cracks Down on ‘Dummy Schooling’ and Unlawful Fee Hikes in Private Schools

The misleading claims have been flagged as false and misleading content, with many netizens now urging caution against spreading unverified information.

CM Rekha Gupta Remains Unfazed Amid Praise and Propaganda

Despite the misinformation, Rekha Gupta continues to receive widespread appreciation for her governance and public initiatives. Many supporters have come forward in her defense, calling the video a deliberate attempt to defame or distract from her work.

Social media experts are also warning users to verify sources before sharing viral content, especially when it concerns public figures.