Fact Check: Viral Video of Car Hanging from a Tree Is Not from India

A bizarre video showing a car hanging from a tree has gone viral on social media, sparking confusion and curiosity among users. Many are claiming the video is from India, with some even jokingly referring to it as a “flying car.” However, a detailed investigation reveals the truth behind the video is quite different.

What Are Social Media Users Claiming?

The video was initially shared by the X (formerly Twitter) handle @rareindianclips, with the caption: “Flying car spotted in India!” Following this, numerous other users began resharing the video, echoing similar claims that the footage was captured somewhere in India.

Reality Behind the Viral Video

A fact-check investigation conducted by the Sajag team found the claim to be false. By extracting keyframes from the video and running them through Google Lens, the team traced the origin of the footage back to China, not India.

Actual Incident from China

The viral clip was reported by Chinese news site ‘Goo News’, which revealed that the incident took place in Sichuan Province, China. According to the report, a driving school deliberately suspended a car from a tree as part of a publicity stunt to grab people’s attention.

Further confirmation came from another Chinese platform, Singtao, which published a similar report. It stated that employees at the driving school carried out the stunt to attract potential customers and create a buzz on social media.