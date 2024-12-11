Maharashtra

Fadnavis replaces Shinde’s trusted aide as head of CM’s Relief Fund

Fouzia Farhana11 December 2024 - 18:41
Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has appointed Rameshwar Naik as the head of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Naik replaced Mangesh Chivte, considered a close aide of former CM Eknath Shinde.

Chivte had been given the post after Shinde took over as Maharashtra’s CM in June 2022.

Naik earlier headed the medical aid cell of the deputy chief minister when Fadnavis held the post.

CM’s Relief Fund provides assistance to deserving families and individuals affected by natural calamities or the loss of life of relatives in accidents, or for treatment for major diseases.

