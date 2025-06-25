Phone Tapping Case: “Even My Wife’s Phone Was Tapped” — Faheem Qureshi’s Explosive Revelation as SIT Probes

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sensational phone tapping case in Telangana recorded statements from two prominent individuals on Wednesday — Congress MLC Balmuri Venkat and TMREIS Vice-Chairman Faheem Qureshi — as part of its ongoing inquiry into the alleged misuse of surveillance by the previous BRS government.

MLC Balmuri Venkat Slams BRS Government Over Privacy Breach

Speaking to the media after appearing at the Jubilee Hills police station, MLC Balmuri Venkat confirmed he was summoned for questioning in connection with the illegal phone tapping case. He alleged that the previous BRS regime had stooped to “shocking levels” for political advantage.

“They even tapped the phones of family members. Listening to private conversations and causing distress is not just unethical, it’s criminal,” Venkat stated. He demanded strict action against officials involved in orchestrating the tapping and violating personal privacy.

Faheem Qureshi Questions Political Vendetta and Personal Targeting

Faheem Qureshi, Vice-Chairman of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), also appeared before the SIT and recorded his statement. Qureshi revealed that he was informed by a senior police official that his phone had been illegally monitored.

“Not just my phone, but even my wife’s and our driver’s phones were tapped. This is political targeting taken to a shameful level,” he said. Qureshi recounted that even personal conversations between him and his spouse were eavesdropped on, calling it a grave invasion of privacy.

He further added that prior to the elections, there was immense pressure on him, and that such tactics were used to suppress voices aligned with Congress ideology. “Despite this, I stood by my belief in Rahul Gandhi and CM Revanth Reddy,” he declared.

SIT Intensifies Probe into Phone Surveillance Scandal

The SIT is probing several allegations related to the unauthorized surveillance and tapping of phones during the tenure of the BRS government. Multiple public representatives, political leaders, and officials have been summoned for questioning as investigators seek to uncover the full scope of the surveillance operation.

With political tension brewing, the issue has now taken center stage in Telangana politics, with Congress leaders demanding justice for the gross violation of civil liberties. More statements and revelations are expected in the coming days as the SIT continues its investigation.