Fake Cops Busted: Two Held for Extorting Spa Centers Across Hyderabad

In a major breakthrough, the Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone team, in coordination with Masab Tank Police, apprehended two individuals who were extorting money from spa centers across Hyderabad by impersonating police officers.

Accused Posed as CCS and Task Force Officers

The arrested individuals—Mohammed Fayyaz (30) of Jahanuma and Syed Ahmed Hashmi alias Mirchi Ahmed (28), a known rowdy sheeter from Shahalibanda PS—were found impersonating officials from the CCS, Task Force, and SOT. Posing as law enforcement, the duo raided several spa centers in Film Nagar, Panjagutta, Masab Tank, and Madhapur, intimidating staff and collecting illegal payments.

Modus Operandi: Intimidation and Extortion

The accused would enter spa centers under the guise of police raids and demand ₹50,000 to ₹60,000 from spa managers, staff, and even customers. They used fake IDs and a mini wireless spy camera to threaten their victims and extort money.

Items Seized from Accused

The task force recovered the following items from the duo:

Net Cash: ₹20,000

Mini wireless spy camera with memory card

with memory card OnePlus 5 mobile phone

Past Criminal Record of ‘Mirchi Ahmed’

One of the accused, Syed Ahmed Hashmi, has a long criminal history and is involved in multiple cases across Hyderabad, including charges under the Arms Act, PDPP Act, and various sections of the IPC in police stations such as Shahalibanda, Maheshwaram, and Hussaini Alam.

Joint Operation Led by Senior Officers

The arrests were made on June 2, 2025, under the supervision of Sri Ch Yadendar, Inspector of Police, West Zone Task Force, with support from SI Mohd Jahed and the dedicated staff of West Zone Task Force and Masab Tank Police Station.

Investigation Ongoing

Officials have launched further investigations to identify additional victims and potential accomplices involved in the extortion racket. Authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious activity involving fake police personnel.