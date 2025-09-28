Telangana

Fake Currency Exchange Busted in Hajipur, Four Arrested by Police

A fake currency racket was uncovered in Gudipet, Hajipur mandal, after locals noticed suspicious activity and alerted the police.

Mohammed Yousuf
28 September 2025
Mancherial: A fake currency racket was uncovered in Gudipet, Hajipur mandal, after locals noticed suspicious activity and alerted the police. Authorities arrested four unidentified individuals who were reportedly exchanging counterfeit notes.

According to police reports, the suspects were seen exchanging currency from a car in Gudipet, which led to a dispute between the parties involved. Alert residents quickly informed the police, prompting an immediate response. Officers reached the scene, apprehended the accused, and recovered the counterfeit notes, which were printed in the name of a fictitious “Children’s Bank.”

A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing to trace the origins of the fake currency and the network behind it. The arrested individuals have been remanded in custody and are currently being interrogated to uncover further details.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious transactions to prevent the circulation of counterfeit money in the area.

Mohammed Yousuf
28 September 2025
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
