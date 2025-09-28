Fake Currency Exchange Busted in Hajipur, Four Arrested by Police

Mancherial: A fake currency racket was uncovered in Gudipet, Hajipur mandal, after locals noticed suspicious activity and alerted the police. Authorities arrested four unidentified individuals who were reportedly exchanging counterfeit notes.

According to police reports, the suspects were seen exchanging currency from a car in Gudipet, which led to a dispute between the parties involved. Alert residents quickly informed the police, prompting an immediate response. Officers reached the scene, apprehended the accused, and recovered the counterfeit notes, which were printed in the name of a fictitious “Children’s Bank.”

A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing to trace the origins of the fake currency and the network behind it. The arrested individuals have been remanded in custody and are currently being interrogated to uncover further details.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious transactions to prevent the circulation of counterfeit money in the area.