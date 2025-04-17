Fake HSRP Website Scam: Bengaluru Man Arrested for Cheating Vehicle Owners in Mumbai

Mumbai: In a significant cybercrime breakthrough, the Mumbai Police have arrested a 57-year-old man from Bengaluru for allegedly creating a fake website to scam vehicle owners under the pretense of registering for High Security Registration Plates (HSRP).

The accused, identified as Vinod Vyankat Bawale, was apprehended by the South Region Cyber Police after an investigation into fraudulent activities related to vehicle number plate registration.

Cybercrime Uncovered: How the Scam Worked

The scam came to light when the Transport Department of Maharashtra lodged a complaint about six fraudulent online links mimicking the official HSRP registration portals. These fake links were circulating widely across social media platforms and messaging apps, deceiving vehicle owners into paying for unauthorized plate registrations.

Police investigation revealed that Bawale created the fraudulent HSRP website, hosted fake registration links, and shared them extensively to defraud unsuspecting citizens.

Accused Arrested in Bengaluru; Probe Continues

Upon confirming his involvement, a cybercrime team from Mumbai traveled to Bengaluru and arrested Bawale. Authorities have confirmed that more individuals may be involved, and a broader investigation is ongoing.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology (IT) Act. Police are now tracking digital footprints and financial trails to identify co-conspirators.

Why HSRPs Are Mandatory: Supreme Court and Government Orders

According to the Supreme Court directive, High Security Registration Plates are mandatory to prevent vehicle-related crimes and enhance national security. The Maharashtra government has enforced this by requiring all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, to get new HSRPs.

The official registration process is facilitated through the Transport Department’s website, with three approved vendors handling the plate replacement work:

Rosmerta Safety System Limited

Real Mazon India Limited

FTA HSRP Solutions Limited

It was Rosmerta and Real Mazon who alerted authorities about the existence of fraudulent links, prompting the investigation.

Authorities have issued a strong advisory urging the public to use only the official RTO website for HSRP registration and not to trust third-party links or messages received on social media or via email.

This incident serves as a cautionary tale in the age of rising cyber fraud and digital deception, especially when dealing with official government services.