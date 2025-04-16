Hyderabad: Fake Hydraa Threat Letter Targets Food Corp Chairman, AV Ranganath Reacts

Hyderabad: M.A. Faheem, the Chairman of the Food Corporation, has approached the Cyber Crime Police following the circulation of a fake threatening letter that falsely implicated him in a plot to use Hydraa (HYDRAA) to demolish a house unless a large sum of money was paid. The letter, which went viral on social media, has since been confirmed as fake by the police.

Allegations of Extortion

The incident gained traction after a letter supposedly written by Faheem surfaced on social media. The letter claimed that Faheem had written to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, alleging threats and extortion linked to Hydraa. It further stated that if the requested amount of money was not provided, the vendor would resort to demolishing the house using Hydraa.

However, Faheem quickly lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police, claiming the letter was part of a political vendetta against him. He accused the BRS party of orchestrating this misinformation campaign. Faheem vehemently denied the accusations, asserting that he had never threatened anyone or made any demands using the name of Hydraa.

Denial of the Allegations

Speaking to the media, Faheem stated, “This is a false campaign aimed at tarnishing my reputation. There is no evidence to support these baseless claims. I have never used Hydraa’s name, and I will never engage in actions that bring a bad name to the Chief Minister.” Faheem confirmed that he had filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police and called for a thorough investigation into the matter. He also vowed to report the issue to the DGP and Hydraa Commissioner for further action.

The Fake Letter and Public Reaction

The controversial letter, allegedly from Aminpur Welfare Association President K. Ram Reddy, stirred public outrage, claiming that Faheem was pressuring various leaders, including the CM and ministers, with the threat of Hydraa. This letter has sparked concerns and demands for swift action against Faheem.

Hydraa Commissioner’s Response

In response to the viral allegations, Hydraa Commissioner Ranganath took to social media, assuring that an inquiry would be conducted within two to three days. He confirmed that Faheem had contacted him regarding the issue and requested an official investigation into the matter.