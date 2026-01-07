HyderabadCrime & Accidents

Fake Liquor Racket Busted in Gachibowli: Excise Department Seizes ₹8 Lakh Worth Material

The Excise Department busted a fake liquor racket in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, arresting five accused and seizing ₹8 lakh worth of fake liquor, bottles, scooters, and mobiles.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf7 January 2026 - 15:42
Hyderabad: The Excise Department has cracked down on a fake liquor racket in Gachibowli, seizing materials worth nearly ₹8 lakh and arresting five accused, including the main suspect. The operation is part of intensified action against illegal liquor manufacturing and sales in Telangana.

Excise Department Busts Fake Liquor Network

Officials of the Telangana Excise Department raided a secretly operating fake liquor unit in the Gachibowli area. The details of the case were shared with the media by Krishnapriya, Excise DPO.

According to officials, the accused were involved in preparing and selling counterfeit liquor by misusing branded bottles.

Five Accused Arrested, Including Main Suspect

In this case, the Excise Department arrested:

  • Prakash, the main accused
  • His brother Bharat
  • Three other associates

Some of the arrested persons are reportedly natives of Odisha. Investigations are underway to identify more links connected to the racket.

How the Fake Liquor Was Being Sold

Officials revealed that the accused used a clever but dangerous method to cheat consumers:

  • Empty bottles of costly branded liquor were collected from events and big bars
  • Low-cost foreign liquor was refilled into these bottles
  • Bottles were resealed and packed to look like original products
  • Fake liquor was sold to customers as premium brands

Seized Items Worth ₹8 Lakh

During the raid, officials seized the following items:

  • 139 fake liquor bottles
  • 136 empty branded liquor bottles
  • 3 scooters used for transportation
  • 4 mobile phones

The total value of the seized material is estimated at ₹8 lakh.

Public Warning Issued by Excise Officials

Excise DPO Krishnapriya warned the public not to buy liquor from unknown or unauthorised sellers, even if it is offered at a cheaper price.

She cautioned that:

  • Consuming fake liquor can be life-threatening
  • Fake alcohol can cause severe kidney damage
  • Liquor should be purchased only from government-authorised outlets

Strong Message Against Illegal Liquor Trade

The bust of the fake liquor racket in Gachibowli sends a strong message that the Excise Department will take strict action against illegal liquor manufacturing and sales. Officials said such raids will continue across Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana to protect public health.

