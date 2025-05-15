Fake Passport Racket Busted at Hyderabad International Airport; 5 Detained by Police

Hyderabad: A major security alert was triggered at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, after five individuals attempted to fly to Muscat using fake passports, creating a stir among airport authorities.

Five Passengers Caught Attempting to Travel to Muscat

According to preliminary reports, five passengers were intercepted at the departure terminal while trying to board a flight to Muscat using forged travel documents. The incident came to light during immigration checks.

Airport Police Launch Investigation

On receiving information, the Shamshabad Airport Police rushed to the spot and detained the suspects. They are currently being questioned in custody to ascertain the source of the fake passports and whether a larger network is involved.

Security Tightened at Hyderabad Airport

Following the incident, security has been tightened at the airport, and officials are on high alert to prevent similar attempts. Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage and cross-verifying passenger records for possible accomplices.