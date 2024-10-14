Fakhar Zaman Receives Show Cause Notice from PCB Over Babar Azam Comments

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a show cause notice to Fakhar Zaman regarding his comments on the selection committee’s decision to drop Babar Azam from the squad for the second and third Tests against England.

The left-handed batter expressed his concerns on X, stating that reports of sidelining “our premier batsman” were “concerning” and such a move could send a “deeply negative message across the team.” He called on the board to reconsider their decision.

Zaman posted his remarks just five minutes before Pakistan announced their 16-member squad for the remaining Tests of the England series, which did not include Babar Azam, as well as Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah.

He stated, “It is concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam. India didn’t bench Virat Kohli during his rough patch between 2020 and 2023 when he averaged 19.33, 28.21, and 26.50, respectively. If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan has ever produced, it could send a deeply negative message across the team. There is still time to avoid pressing the panic button; we should focus on safeguarding our key players rather than undermining them.”

Zaman now has seven days to explain his position to the PCB.

This move has the potential to create further friction between Zaman and the board. Just last month, he voiced his frustration to PCB chair Mohsin Naqvi regarding his treatment by a PCB director.

Zaman reportedly complained that Usman Wahla, PCB’s director for international cricket operations, had delayed the process of granting him and other players the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for T20 leagues around the world.