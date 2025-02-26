Pakistan’s Star Opener Fakhar Zaman to Retire from ODI Cricket After Champions Trophy

Pakistan’s star opener, Fakhar Zaman, is reportedly planning to retire from One Day International (ODI) cricket following Pakistan’s disappointing campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy. According to Pakistani media reports citing sources close to the player, the 34-year-old has discussed his decision within his inner circle, and an official announcement is expected soon.

“Champions Trophy will be my last ICC tournament. I want to take a break from ODI cricket,” Zaman is believed to have stated.

Health Issues and Selection Frustration

One of the key reasons behind his decision is his ongoing health concerns. Zaman has been battling hyperthyroidism, which has affected his performance. Additionally, he suffered an injury in Pakistan’s first game of the Champions Trophy, ultimately ruling him out of the tournament.

Reports also suggest that Zaman has been frustrated with selection matters, particularly regarding No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) required for league cricket participation. The left-handed batter is even considering relocating his family abroad.

Emotional Social Media Post

Following his exit from the Champions Trophy squad, Zaman shared a heartfelt message on social media platform X.

“Representing Pakistan on the biggest stage is an honour and dream of every cricketer in this country. I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride. Unfortunately, I’m now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, but surely Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity. I will be backing our boys in green from home. This is only just the beginning, the comeback will be stronger than the setback. Pakistan Zindabad,” he wrote.

Zaman’s Impressive ODI Career

Fakhar Zaman has been a vital part of Pakistan’s batting lineup since his debut. He has played 86 ODIs, amassing 3,651 runs at an impressive average of 46.21. His highest score of 210 remains one of the most memorable innings in Pakistan’s cricket history.

If he proceeds with his retirement, Zaman will leave behind a remarkable ODI career that includes several match-winning performances and a reputation as one of Pakistan’s most aggressive openers.