Falaknuma Police Nab Rowdy Sheeter Involved in Kidnapping and Assault Case in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma Police have arrested a notorious rowdy sheeter involved in a kidnapping case that took place on October 20 near Gudi Ka Dawakhana in Nawab Saheb Kunta, Hyderabad. The accused, identified as Mohd Hussain Younus alias Younus Rider (26), and his associate Mohd Asghar Biyan Bani alias Ajju (25), were apprehended, while another suspect, Liyaqath, remains absconding.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the victim, Mohd Raheem, a 23-year-old cab driver, and his friend Mohd Sharooq, a 21-year-old chicken trader, were targeted by the accused. The brother of Sharooq had reportedly approached the accused Younus to counsel Sharooq to focus on work instead of loitering on the streets. However, the accused took advantage of the situation.

Instead of offering guidance, Younus, along with Ajju and Liyaqath, physically assaulted Sharooq. When Raheem questioned their behavior, the trio turned against him, abducting and confining him in a room in Kalapather. The police said the accused thrashed Raheem and threatened him with a sharp weapon, warning him not to report the matter.

Investigations revealed that Younus, a known rowdy sheeter from the Shalibanda area, has been involved in 14 previous criminal cases registered under Falaknuma, Kalapather, and Shalibanda police limits.

On October 29, at around 11:00 a.m., the Falaknuma police, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police M.A. Jaweed and Inspector A. Seethaiah, successfully apprehended the accused and produced them before the court.

The police have charged the accused under Sections 137(2), 127(2), 115(2), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 25(1)(A) of the Arms Act.

An investigation is ongoing to trace the absconding suspect, Liyaqath.