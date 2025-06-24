Hyderabad Turns War Zone: Families Hurl Stones Over Land Dispute in Hussaini Alam: Video

Hyderabad: A heated land dispute escalated into a violent clash between two families at Fatima Colony in Hussaini Alam on Tuesday afternoon, leaving at least five persons injured and several vehicles damaged.

Families Clash Over Property Dispute

According to reports, tensions had been brewing between the two families over a longstanding land dispute. The situation turned violent when members from both sides began pelting stones at each other during a confrontation. In the chaos, vehicles parked outside the homes were vandalised and damaged.

Police Rush to Control Situation

Upon receiving information, local police from Hussaini Alam Police Station rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control. Several individuals involved in the clash were taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

Injured Shifted to Hospital

At least five individuals sustained injuries during the scuffle. They were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors confirmed that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Tension in the Locality

The violent altercation caused panic in Fatima Colony, prompting additional police deployment to prevent further escalation. Officials have assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in the disturbance.