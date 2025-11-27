Families of Madina Bus Tragedy Victims Return to Hyderabad; Waqf Board Chairman Thanks Telangana Government

Hyderabad: The relatives of the victims who lost their lives in last week’s tragic Madina Munawwara bus accident has returned to Hyderabad on Tuesday after completing the last rites of their loved ones. Their arrival marked an emotional moment as families continue to recover from the devastating loss.

Speaking to the media, Telangana Waqf Board Chairman Khusro Pasha expressed gratitude to the Telangana government for extending timely and comprehensive support to all affected families.

Chairman Praises CM Revanth Reddy for Immediate Arrangements

Khusro Pasha revealed that soon after the accident, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy personally intervened and ensured that arrangements were made within 24 hours for family members to travel to Madina. The government also bore all the travel and related expenses, he added.

Also Read: Raja Singh’s Strong Appeal to BJP High Command Before Local Body Polls

He specially thanked:

Minister Mohammed Azharuddin

Minister Mohammed Majid Hussain

Minorities Finance Corporation MD B. Shafiullah

for reaching Madina promptly and managing all necessary procedures and support for the grieving families.

Health Condition of Survivor Mohammed Shoaib

Responding to questions about the condition of Mohammed Shoaib, the only survivor of the accident, Khusro Pasha said that a member of the Telangana Haj Committee is present with him in Saudi Arabia, constantly monitoring his health status.

“As soon as Shoaib’s health stabilises and doctors allow, he will be brought back to Hyderabad immediately,” Pasha confirmed.

Details of the Tragic Accident

The tragic accident occurred around 25 km before Madina Munawwara, when a group of pilgrims travelling from Makkah to Madina met with a severe road collision.

According to official details:

46 passengers were on the bus

45 pilgrims were martyred in the accident

42 were from Hyderabad

3 were from Bengaluru

Only one person, Mohammed Shoaib, survived and is under treatment in Saudi Arabia

The tragic event has caused deep sorrow across Telangana and Karnataka, with communities mourning the loss of dozens of pilgrims.