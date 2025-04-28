Family Abandons Newborn Baby Girl at Hospital Over Gender; Doctor’s Video Goes Viral – Here’s What Happened Next

A heartbreaking incident has surfaced where a family allegedly abandoned their newborn baby girl at a hospital, sparking widespread outrage on social media.

Family Attempts to Abandon Baby Girl Over Gender

According to a viral video posted by a lady doctor, the incident occurred when a woman gave birth to her third daughter at a private hospital. The family, reportedly disappointed over the birth of another girl, decided to leave the newborn behind at the hospital itself. The doctor revealed that the baby’s father had not even visited after the delivery.

Doctor’s Emotional Appeal on Social Media

Visibly emotional, the doctor highlighted the deep-rooted gender bias that still persists even in the 21st century. She emphasized how proud India should be of women leaders like the country’s President and astronauts like Sunita Williams, questioning how people could still reject a baby girl in today’s era.

Public Outrage and Offers to Adopt the Baby

The video quickly went viral, drawing strong reactions from netizens. Many expressed anger toward the family’s decision and criticized the prevailing gender discrimination. Several people even offered to adopt the abandoned baby girl, expressing their willingness to provide her a loving home.

Family Realizes Their Mistake After Viral Outcry

Following the widespread condemnation, the baby’s family reportedly realized their mistake. The same lady doctor later shared a follow-up video, confirming that the family is now ready to take their daughter home. She thanked social media users for raising their voices and helping bring about a change of heart.

Absolutely shocking that there are still parents with this mind set in the 21st century. Such a beautiful baby facing rejection at birth 'cos of her gender. There are childless couples yearning for kids & then there are these who reject God's gift. God's punishment awaits them. https://t.co/JLPUPsgy8C — Sylvia Francis (@sylviafrancis20) April 27, 2025

Netizens Call for End to Gender Discrimination

The incident has reignited discussions about the importance of valuing and protecting girl children. Netizens continue to urge families to abandon outdated mindsets and to treat daughters with the love and respect they deserve.

Hospital Keeps Family Details Confidential

Out of respect for privacy, the doctor chose not to disclose the identities of the baby or her family. However, she expressed hope that the incident would serve as a lesson and spark broader societal change.