Family Discovers Shocking Black Object at the Bottom of Takeaway Curry from Hotel – Here’s What It Was!

Nagar Kurnool: A shocking incident at a reputed hotel in Achampet town, Nagar Kurnool district, has left locals stunned after a customer allegedly discovered a rat inside a curry ordered for takeaway.

Customer Shocked After Discovering Rat in Curry

According to reports, Harish, a resident of Achampet, visited a popular hotel on the evening of April 25 around 4 PM. He ordered his favorite dish, Boti Curry (a mutton dish), got it packed, and took it home.

Later that evening, Harish and his family members consumed the curry during dinner. After the meal, when they attempted to store the leftover curry, they were horrified to find a dead rat submerged and camouflaged within the heavily spiced gravy.

Family Rushed to Hospital After Disturbing Discovery

Frightened and disgusted by the discovery, Harish immediately rushed his family to a nearby hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Later that night, around 10 PM, Harish confronted the hotel management about the incident. However, the hotel staff allegedly responded carelessly, prompting Harish to lodge a formal complaint with the local police.

Authorities Take Swift Action

Responding quickly, the police visited the hotel to investigate the matter. District Food Safety Officer Manoj Kumar also raided the hotel premises, collected food samples including biryani and kitchen items, and sent them for laboratory testing.

Officials assured Harish that a full investigation would be conducted under the supervision of the Additional Collector. Meanwhile, a formal notice (summons) was issued to the hotel management.

Incident Sparks Outrage Across Achampet Town

News of the incident spread rapidly across Achampet and Nagar Kurnool district, causing widespread outrage and fear among residents. Many questioned food safety standards and demanded stricter monitoring of restaurants in the area.

Officials promised that based on the laboratory reports and photographic evidence, necessary legal action would be taken against the hotel if found guilty.