Family Out, Thieves In: Chaderghat House Robbed in Chilling Midnight Break-In

In a shocking incident, burglars broke into the house of a businessman in Chaderghat, Hyderabad, and escaped with a large quantity of gold and cash on Friday night. The victim, identified as Hafizuddin, had stepped out with his wife to visit relatives, leaving their children at home.

Children Locked Inside Room as Burglars Loot Valuables

According to the Chaderghat police, the burglars entered the house while the children were asleep, bolted their room from outside, and proceeded to loot the bedroom. They stole gold, cash, and other valuables before fleeing the scene through the back door.

Intruders Ate Food Before Escaping

In a bizarre twist, the intruders reportedly raided the refrigerator, ate some fruits, and helped themselves to food in the kitchen before making their escape. The bold and bizarre behavior of the burglars has shocked locals.

Police Investigation Underway; Tracker Dog Loses Trail at Malakpet Station

Upon returning late at night, Hafizuddin found the house ransacked and the children’s room door latched from outside. He immediately alerted the police.

A tracker dog was deployed and led officers to Malakpet railway station , where the scent trail was lost.

was deployed and led officers to , where the scent trail was lost. A clues team lifted fingerprints from the scene, and authorities are working to match them with known criminals in their database.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee’s Presence at Niti Aayog Meeting on May 24 Still Unconfirmed

Chaderghat Residents Demand Increased Security Measures

The incident has raised concerns among Chaderghat residents, with many demanding enhanced security and patrolling in the area. The police have assured that all efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the culprits at the earliest.