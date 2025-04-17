Fancy Number Plates Auctioned at Manikonda RTA Office: Here’s Who Bought the High-Value Numbers!

In recent years, the craze for fancy number plates has skyrocketed in India, with affluent individuals and renowned business magnates keen on owning exclusive vehicle numbers.

These unique number plates not only serve as a status symbol but also offer a sense of distinction. In this context, Hyderabad’s Manikonda RTA (Regional Transport Authority) recently held an auction for fancy number plates, resulting in a significant revenue of ₹52.6 lakhs for the government.

Record-Breaking Auction Results

The fancy number plate auction held at the Manikonda RTA office was a major hit, with some number plates fetching hefty sums. The number plate ‘TG 07 R 9999’ made waves by being sold for an astounding ₹12,49,999. The winning bidder was Congruent Developers, a prominent real estate firm.

Apart from this, Rudra Infrastructures Private Limited acquired the number ‘TG 07 AA 0009’ for ₹8.5 lakhs, while Fuji Software Solutions secured the ‘TG 07 AA 0001’ plate for ₹4.77 lakhs.

Government Revenue from Fancy Number Plates

These transactions not only reflect the growing demand for exclusive vehicle number plates but also provide a substantial source of revenue for the government. The auction, held under the supervision of the RTA authorities, brought in a total of ₹52.6 lakhs in a single day.

The Rising Popularity of Fancy Number Plates

The increasing interest in fancy number plates, especially among business tycoons and celebrities, has led to a surge in the number of such auctions in the city. Many individuals see these number plates as more than just identifiers for their vehicles – they are viewed as unique assets that enhance their prestige and image.