Fans of Ram Charan celebrate Yeruvaka Pournima in true ‘Peddi’ style!

Hyderabad: In a moment of pure fan frenzy, supporters of actor Ram Charan in Gudikal celebrated Yeruvaka Pournima in a unique style inspired by his upcoming film Peddi. This joyful celebration has caught the attention of the film’s makers and fans alike.

Fans Recreate Ram Charan’s ‘First Shot Glimpse’ Scene

The celebration saw fans taking to the streets with cricket bats in hand, imitating Ram Charan’s signature moves from the First Shot Glimpse video of Peddi, which was released a few days ago by the filmmakers.

Also Read: Bomb Threat Call to Air India Flight: Emergency Landing Ensues

Powerful Entry Leaves a Lasting Impact

In the glimpse, Ram Charan makes a striking entrance, carrying a bat slung over his shoulder, radiating confidence as he walks onto a cricket ground. The sequence showcases him running and jumping through vast paddy fields before stepping onto the cricket pitch. His iconic move — stepping out of the crease, slamming the bat handle onto the ground, and hitting the ball out of the park — has become an instant hit among fans.

Viral Video of Fans Celebrating Goes Online

A video capturing the fans’ energetic recreation of Ram Charan’s moves during the Yeruvaka Pournima celebrations has gone viral across social media platforms, adding to the growing buzz around Peddi.

Peddi: A Pan-Indian Spectacle

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is being made on an epic scale. Ram Charan has undergone a remarkable transformation for the role, donning a rugged rural look complete with long hair, a thick beard, and a nose ring. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, with Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma playing pivotal roles.

Top Technicians on Board for ‘Peddi’

The film boasts an impressive crew:

Cinematography: R Rathnavelu (one of India’s top cinematographers)

R Rathnavelu (one of India’s top cinematographers) Music: AR Rahman (Academy Award-winning composer)

AR Rahman (Academy Award-winning composer) Editing: Navin Nooli (National Award-winning editor)

Peddi is scheduled for a grand release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday, making it one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema.