Fans Thrilled as Cricketer David Warner Speaks in Telugu at Robinhood Event

David Warner’s Telugu Speech at the Pre-Release Event

Australian cricketer David Warner, who will make his debut as an actor in the Indian film industry with a cameo in director Venky Kudumula’s upcoming Telugu action entertainer Robinhood, left fans delighted by speaking a few words in Telugu during his speech at a pre-release event.

At the event, Warner, who was present alongside lead actors Nithiin and Sree Leela, greeted the audience with a warm “Namaskaram” and expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you all. Appreciate you all turning up. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to all for the support for the last 15 years. Really appreciate it.”

Warner’s Heartfelt Message

Warner shared his nervousness about transitioning into the film industry, stating, “To Mythri Movie Makers, director Venky, I was very nervous getting out of my coloured clothing and getting into the film industry. You brought it to my attention to come. I spoke to you. I reached out to Sree Leela as well to say I am humbled for the offer to come and participate in the movie, but I wanted to make sure it was going to be a big success.”

He further said, “And I was nervous to come into your family and world because it is foreign, but thank you from the bottom of my heart. It is amazing, and I feel privileged and honoured that you guys have all accepted me into your family.”

Praising Co-Stars and the Movie

Warner also praised the hard work and dedication of the film’s co-stars, saying, “To the co-stars, you guys, from what I have seen, this movie looks absolutely amazing. So, credit to you guys for your hard work, your work ethics. I am sure this is going to be absolutely massive. I wish you guys all the best moving forward.”

Warner’s Telugu Moment

When director Venky Kudumula asked David Warner to say something in Telugu, Warner happily obliged, saying, “Ninna Neenu Premisthunnanu” (I love you), much to the excitement of the fans and the audience gathered at the event.

About Robinhood

Robinhood, as the title suggests, features Nithiin in the role of a thief who steals from the rich to give to the poor. Nithiin plays a character named Honey Singh, who is involved in a series of robberies. His character is portrayed as fearless, courageous, and willing to take on anyone for the right price.

Originally scheduled for release last year, Robinhood is now set to hit screens on March 28 this year