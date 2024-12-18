‘Far from truth’: Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes Amit Shah’s speech in Parliament

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his speech in the Parliament, claiming that his remarks were “far from truth” and added that the latter had come to Parliament only to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kharge also said that the BJP is trying to divert people’s attention.

Reacting to the introduction of the bill on ‘One Nation, One Election’ in the Lok Sabha, he said that its advantages and drawbacks have to be discussed.

“When the bill comes for discussion then we will talk about its advantages and drawbacks. It has to be discussed after meeting with everyone. Everyone has opted together for the introduction, we will speak about it in the Parliament,” he added.

Amit Shah spoke at the conclusion of the debate in Rajya Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution on Tuesday, during which he lashed out at the Congress party accusing it of vote bank politics.

He further criticised the Congress over some of the amendments made in the Constitution during its rule, noting that the amendments made by the BJP governments are meant to empower citizens.

The Home Minister also targeted Rahul Gandhi over his “Mohabbat ki Dukan (shop of love)” slogan, saying that love and affection are not something to be sold in a shop.

“We have also listened to speeches of those talking of opening ‘Mohabbat ki dukan’ in every village. Love is not something to be sold, it has to be spread. It is a feeling, to be evoked in heart, it is a moment to be evoked in others,” he said.

He said Congress amended the Constitution 77 times in its 55 years of rule whereas the BJP in 16 years made 22 changes.

“In our Constitution, the Constitution has never been considered immutable… Article 368 has a provision to amend the Constitution… The 54-year-old leader who calls himself ‘yuva’, keeps roaming around with the Constitution claiming that we would change the Constitution. I want to tell you that the provision to amend the Constitution is within the Constitution… BJP has ruled for 16 years and we made 22 changes to the Constitution… Congress ruled for 55 years and made 77 changes,” Union Home Minister Shah said.

He attacked Congress over some amendments made when Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi were Prime Ministers.

“The first amendment was made on June 18, 1951… After the formation of the Constitution, Congress did not have enough patience to wait for the Lok Sabha elections before going to power… Article 19 A was added to curtail the freedom of speech… And Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister at that time. The first amendment was to curtail the freedom of expression by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru. The 24th Amendment was brought by his daughter Indira Gandhi. On November 24, 1971, the Parliament was given the right to reduce the fundamental rights of the citizens,” the senior BJP leader said.