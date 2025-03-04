Farah Khan Opens Up About Being ‘More Strict’ with Her Son Czar

Mumbai: Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently shared insights into her parenting style, revealing that she is “stricter” with her son Czar compared to her twin daughters, Diva and Anya. During a conversation with actress Rubina Dilaik on Farah’s YouTube show, the two discussed their experiences of raising children.

Farah Khan’s Parenting Approach: More Strict with Czar

Farah, who married Shirish Kunder in 2004, is the proud mother of triplets—Czar, Diva, and Anya—born in 2008 through in vitro fertilisation. Over the years, she has had a close-knit relationship with her children, often balancing her career with motherhood.

Speaking to Rubina, Farah revealed that although her children are now teenagers, they remain studious and well-behaved. She shared that her kids will soon be heading to college, but they still prefer family gatherings over typical teen activities. “They wanted to have a family dinner for their birthday rather than going to a club and partying,” Farah explained. She also added that her daughters have yet to use makeup or visit a club, staying focused on their studies.

Balancing Strictness and Fun: Farah’s Parenting Style

When Rubina, a new mother to twin girls, asked if Farah had intentionally shielded her kids from exposure, Farah clarified that her strictness was more about staying involved in their lives. “I am a strict mom. They cannot go wherever they want without me tracking them,” Farah said. She emphasized the importance of maintaining an open line of communication, stating that the family has a daily “gossip chat” to stay updated on the kids’ lives.

Also Read: IIFA 2025 to Celebrate 50 Years of ‘Sholay’ with Special Tribute at Raj Mandir Cinema



Farah also noted that while she is strict, she still enjoys a fun relationship with her children, adding, “I am strict but I am a fun mom too.”

Why Farah is More Strict with Czar

In a candid moment, Farah admitted that she is more stringent with her son, Czar. She explained, “I have to explain to him more than I have to explain to the girls.” Farah took a firm stance on the importance of respect in relationships, saying that she constantly talks to Czar about how he should behave around girls and the kind of language that is unacceptable. “I explain to him about how he has to talk to other girls, how he cannot say things, and how his friends cannot talk about his sisters in a certain way,” she revealed.

Farah’s parenting style reflects her commitment to raising respectful and grounded children, maintaining a balance of strictness and love.