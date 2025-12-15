Farah Khan reveals why she has become less of a control freak at home

Mumbai: Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan recently revealed that she has become less of a control freak at home.

During her recent visit to Kunickaa Sadanand’s house as part of her fun YouTube series, Farah Khan explained that after years of managing every detail on set, she now consciously lets her family make their own decisions. She shared that she focuses on maintaining balance and reducing stress in her personal life.

Revealing that she has become less of a control freak at home, Farah said that she used to be that way earlier, but has now cut back. She explained that being on set creates a habit of controlling everything, so at home she prefers to let go. The director added that she feels her family is now grown up enough to take their own decisions and even make their own mistakes. She also admitted that she can no longer take unnecessary stress, as it only leaves one exhausted and stressed for life.

“Even I used to be like that, but now, I’ve reduced it. Because on the set, there’s a habit of controlling everyone. So, at home, I leave it. Let go. Sometimes, But I feel, now you’re grown up enough to take your own decisions. And make your own mistakes. Exactly. Yeah. And now, I can’t take stress. Otherwise, you get so spent. You’re only stressed for life.”

Farah Khan made this revelation after Kunickaa shared that she broke down in tears when the filmmaker had reprimanded her for her behavior on Bigg Boss 19 and even called her a “control freak.”

Kunickaa Sadanand said, “I have to admit that I cried. Then, in the confession room, I said, ‘Call me. I didn’t like it.’ It was about my kitchen and how I care for things. She commented like that because I am very honest about my care. And you said I was looking like a control freak or something.”

“Then I realized, Farah, that all my life I have put so much love into people that they suffocated. I decided to cut back. But you became so much better afterwards because I realised you were right. Then I looked back at my relationships, whether with boyfriends or others.

Farah Khan recently visited Kunickaa Sadanand’s home as part of her YouTube series, where she explores celebrity houses, films light-hearted cooking segments, and indulges in candid conversations and gossip with her guests.