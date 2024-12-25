Farah Khan took a whole day to find rare pictures of Anil Kapoor for his birthday

Mumbai: Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan shared a heartwarming, belated birthday wishes for actor Anil Kapoor.

On her Instagram, Farah posted a series of rare photos of the actor, which she mentioned took her an entire day to find. On Wednesday, Farah shared a collection of unseen photos featuring Anil, capturing rare moments from film sets and his time with B-Town friends. One of the rare shots showed Anil posing with the late actor Dilip Kumar. Another goofy image featured Ranveer Singh clicking a selfie with Kapoor, while Farah posed alongside him.

An unseen photo also shows Farah dancing with Anil, with Salman Khan and Karan Johar visible in the background. Alongside these candid throwback images, the ace choreographer wrote in the caption, “Happiest (belated) birthday to my dearest papaji @anilskapoor I love you, papaji, and it took a whole day to find these rare pics of you… because you are Rare…”

Farah and Anil share a strong bond of friendship. The two appeared together as guests on “The Kapil Sharma Show”, where they entertained the audience with their humour and shared hilarious anecdotes.

On December 24, Anil Kapoor celebrated his 68th birthday. On this occasion, celebrities such as Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sonam Kapoor, among others, extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to the actor.

Sonam shared a heartwarming snapshot on her Instagram Stories, featuring Anil Kapoor enjoying a candid moment with his grandson, Vayu. Alongside the touching image, Sonam wrote, “Love you, Anil Kapoor.”

On his birthday, Anil unveiled the first look of his upcoming film, “Subedaar.” The poster showcases the Animal star in an intense avatar, offering a glimpse of his intriguing new role. Sharing the announcement on social media, the makers wrote, “A special day calls for a special announcement! #Subedaar, new movie, coming soon.”

“Subedaar,” directed by Suresh Triveni, also features Radhika Madan as Shyama, the daughter of Anil Kapoor’s character, Subedaar Arjun Maurya.