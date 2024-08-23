Farah Khan was left starving in flight due to this actress: Video

Mumbai: Choreographer-director Farah Khan, who is known for films like ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Happy New Year’, recently took a flight but couldn’t enjoy an in-flight culinary experience.

On Friday, Farah took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself sitting next to Shilpa Shetty Kundra on a flight.

As the air hostess walks up to Farah and hands her a beverage, Shilpa looks at Farah angrily after which the director refuses the beverage.

She then reads out a few delectable items from the menu and enquires about the availability of the item from the air hostess. However, Shilpa denies her every time Farah wants to indulge in something.

Finally, Farah got up and asked the cabin crew to change her seats as she couldn’t take it further.

She even poked fun at Shilpa and wrote in jest, “Never sit with Shilpashetty on a flight!! U won’t get to eat anything n u STILL WON’T look like her.”

Farah, who has been getting a good response to her YouTube channel, entertains the audience on social media with her sense of humour and engaging Reels.

While she is known for making masala movies, Farah hasn’t directed any movie after ‘Happy New Year’ in 10 years. The film starred Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff.

The film follows a bunch of losers as they transform themselves into a team that wins over the hearts of the people in the city and across the world, all as part of their quest to pull off a diamond heist.

The film, which was made on a reported budget of Rs 140 crore, went on to make Rs 350 crore at the box office.

‘Happy New Year’ set a record by collecting Rs 44.9 crore making it the first Bollywood film to reach the figure in a single day, a record, which was later broken by the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.