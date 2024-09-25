Farida Jalal says her new music video represents beauty of believing in the impossible

Mumbai: Veteran actress Farida Jalal, who can be seen in the music videos of the recently released track, ‘I Am Jaadugar’, has shared that the track represents the beauty of believing in the impossible.

The song, by Alif (Mohammad Muneem Nazir), brings to life the heartfelt journey of a young boy, whose imagination is nurtured by his grandmother, played by Farida Jalal.

The actress shared that the role reminded of her unforgettable presence in ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’.

Talking about the song, Farida Jalal said, “Working on ‘I Am Jaadugar’ brought me back to the charm of Shaka Laka Boom Boom, where imagination ruled over everything. Playing this grandmother was a special experience for me, as it represents the beauty of believing in the impossible. It’s a reminder that no matter how old we get, magic is always a part of us”.

The music video also features Aizah Jeelani, and Puja Sarup. It captures the essence of childhood wonder and adult nostalgia.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Mohammad Muneem shared, “This song is very close to my heart. It’s about love, belief, and the special bond I had with my grandmother. She always saw magic in everything I did, even when others couldn’t. She would always remind me ‘Obras chu waav dawa’ ( for dark clouds & heavy rains strong winds are medicine ) keep sharing. With ‘I Am Jaadugar,’ I hope to remind people, especially adults, that we are all still capable of magic if we believe in it”.

Rohit Sobti, Curator at Artiste First, said, “‘I Am Jaadugar’ is a song that reminds us of the importance of belief, limitlessness both in ourselves and in the people we care about”.

“Working with Muneem Bhai has been a wonderful journey, and we’re so proud to share this magical story with the world. We hope it touches the hearts of everyone who listens”, he added.

