Telangana Farmer Controls Oil Palm Farm Remotely as India’s First Wireless Drip System Goes Live

In a major breakthrough for agricultural technology in Telangana, wireless drip irrigation automation using IoT (Internet of Things) has been introduced for the first time in the state in an oil palm plantation. This pioneering move is expected to revolutionize water and nutrient management practices for farmers, especially in the combined Nalgonda district.

Young Farmer Leads Innovation in Madgulapalli Mandal

M. Venkat Reddy, a progressive farmer from Indugula village, Madgulapalli mandal in Nalgonda district, has successfully implemented an IoT-enabled wireless irrigation system in his 12-acre oil palm plantation. This cutting-edge system enables him to manage his farm operations from anywhere in the world—controlling water, fertilizer, and nutrient supply remotely through mobile apps.

Expanding Oil Palm Cultivation in Combined Nalgonda

The area under oil palm cultivation in the combined Nalgonda district is rapidly expanding:

Nalgonda district : 2,217 farmers – 10,700 acres

: 2,217 farmers – 10,700 acres Yadadri Bhuvanagiri : 914 farmers – 4,107 acres

: 914 farmers – 4,107 acres Suryapet district : 1,015 farmers – 4,457 acres

: 1,015 farmers – 4,457 acres Total: 18,264 acres

In response to this growing interest, the government is turning to modern technologies like IoT to make farm management easier and more efficient.

How IoT Irrigation Technology Works

The IoT-based automation system uses sensors and digital controllers to monitor and manage:

Soil moisture

Temperature

Humidity

Nutrient levels

The system determines exact water and fertilizer needs for each plant and delivers them through an automated drip irrigation setup. It includes a voltage monitoring system to protect motors from power fluctuations and can save up to 50% water and fertilizers, thereby increasing yield and reducing operational costs.

Once the system is programmed, it automatically switches motors and valves on and off daily, eliminating the need for manual labor.

Plans for Oil Palm Processing Factory in Anumula Mandal

To support the increasing production, the government is preparing to set up an oil palm processing factory in Yacharam village, Anumula mandal. Land acquisition has already begun, with 25 acres procured, and more planned. A demonstration farm will also be set up at the site to train and educate farmers on best practices.

Earlier plans to establish the factory along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway were dropped due to land unavailability. Currently, produce is being sent to Khammam and Vijayawada, but the upcoming factory will simplify logistics and boost local economies.

High Yield, Better Income for Farmers

Officials estimate a yield of 10–12 tonnes per acre, with the potential to earn up to ₹1.5 lakh per acre annually. The current investment is around ₹60,000 per acre, significantly lower than the expected returns—7 to 8 times higher than traditional paddy farming.

The state and central governments are working together to ensure stable pricing and market support for oil palm growers. With increasing national and international demand, Telangana is focusing on expanding oil palm cultivation, especially in areas with reliable water sources.

Expert Endorsement from Horticulture Department

Pinnapureddi Anantha Reddy, District Horticulture Officer, Nalgonda, praised the initiative:

“This is a new study in water management that will guide the future of farming in the state. Other farmers should adopt such advanced methods to reduce costs and improve yield. It will become a model for sustainable agriculture.”

He also confirmed that awareness programs will be launched to educate farmers across the region about this technology and its benefits.

Telangana is now setting an example for smart agriculture in India, showing how innovation and technology can transform traditional farming into a more productive, efficient, and sustainable enterprise.