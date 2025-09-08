Telangana

State Procures 40,000 MT Urea; Farmers Assured of Hassle-Free Supply Amid Political Rumblings

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao directed the concerned officials to take necessary measures to ensure hassle-free urea distribution without queues or tussles.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf8 September 2025 - 22:24
State Procures 40,000 MT Urea; Farmers Assured of Hassle-Free Supply Amid Political Rumblings
State Procures 40,000 MT Urea; Farmers Assured of Hassle-Free Supply Amid Political Rumblings

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao directed the concerned officials to take necessary measures to ensure hassle-free urea distribution without queues or tussles. Urea is now being distributed at 500 Rythu Vedikas through ePOS machines with advanced tokens to farmers.

Talking to newsmen, the minister said the state has procured an additional 40,000 MT of urea in August, and the Centre has been requested to supply 10,000 MT daily. Alleging that the political parties were trying to create unrest, he assured the farmers that the government stands by them.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf8 September 2025 - 22:24
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button