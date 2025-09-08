State Procures 40,000 MT Urea; Farmers Assured of Hassle-Free Supply Amid Political Rumblings

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao directed the concerned officials to take necessary measures to ensure hassle-free urea distribution without queues or tussles. Urea is now being distributed at 500 Rythu Vedikas through ePOS machines with advanced tokens to farmers.

Talking to newsmen, the minister said the state has procured an additional 40,000 MT of urea in August, and the Centre has been requested to supply 10,000 MT daily. Alleging that the political parties were trying to create unrest, he assured the farmers that the government stands by them.