Farmers Protest in Ranga Reddy After Pre-Dawn Queues for Urea Yield Empty Hands

Ranga Reddy: Farmers staged a protest on the road outside the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society in the Yecharam mandal center on Tuesday morning. The farmers, angry over the unavailability of urea fertilizer, stated that the poor planning by the agriculture department is causing them repeated hardship.

Queues had formed outside the cooperative society as early as 5 a.m., with many farmers waiting in slippers. They alleged that the society receives only a single truckload of urea per day, which is insufficient to meet the demand, forcing most farmers to return empty-handed.

During the protest, the farmers expressed that their crops are being damaged due to the untimely availability of fertilizers, resulting in financial losses. They demanded that the authorities immediately increase the supply of fertilizer and ensure a more transparent distribution process.

Agriculture Department officials who arrived at the protest site assured the farmers that their grievances would be addressed. They announced a new token system, wherein each farmer would receive a token entitling them to two bags of urea fertilizer. They stated that this system would eliminate chaos in the distribution process and ensure every farmer receives their fair share.

However, the farmers maintained that merely introducing a token system is insufficient and emphasized that increasing the total supply of urea is crucial. They warned that if the situation does not improve soon, they would intensify their protest.

Taking the matter seriously, the local administration has informed senior officials at the district level and has promised to resolve the issue at the earliest.