Tension in Hyderabad as Farmers Rally Against Land Acquisition for RRR

Hyderabad: Farmers staged a strong protest against the Triple R (Regional Ring Road) alignment near the Suvarna Jayanti Complex in Ameerpet, demanding its immediate withdrawal. The farmers raised slogans such as “Triple R vidura… khriyati zaminule mudura” (Triple R is not needed, agricultural lands are dear).

The protesting farmers urged the government to reconsider its decision and protect their lands. Hundreds of farmers gathered at the HMDA office in the Suvarna Jayanti Complex and expressed their strong displeasure. They said that attempts to seize their lands in the name of road development must be stopped.

Farmer leaders questioned why such roads are not being built in big cities but are instead targeting agricultural lands. They further stated that if the government genuinely needs the land, it should first provide full compensation before any acquisition.

The farmers’ sit-in created tension in the area, making the issue a hot topic of discussion among the public.