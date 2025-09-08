Hyderabad

Tension in Hyderabad as Farmers Rally Against Land Acquisition for RRR

Farmers staged a strong protest against the Triple R (Regional Ring Road) alignment near the Suvarna Jayanti Complex in Ameerpet, demanding its immediate withdrawal.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf8 September 2025 - 14:52
Hyderabad: Farmers staged a strong protest against the Triple R (Regional Ring Road) alignment near the Suvarna Jayanti Complex in Ameerpet, demanding its immediate withdrawal. The farmers raised slogans such as “Triple R vidura… khriyati zaminule mudura” (Triple R is not needed, agricultural lands are dear).

The protesting farmers urged the government to reconsider its decision and protect their lands. Hundreds of farmers gathered at the HMDA office in the Suvarna Jayanti Complex and expressed their strong displeasure. They said that attempts to seize their lands in the name of road development must be stopped.

Farmer leaders questioned why such roads are not being built in big cities but are instead targeting agricultural lands. They further stated that if the government genuinely needs the land, it should first provide full compensation before any acquisition.

The farmers’ sit-in created tension in the area, making the issue a hot topic of discussion among the public.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
