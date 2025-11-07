Farmers’ self-reliance key to building developed India: Uttarakhand CM

Pantnagar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of building a developed India can only be realised when our farmers become self-reliant in every way.

Speaking at a ‘Farmers’ Conference’ organised on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of the state, CM Dhami said, “It has been my good fortune to be associated with an ideology and political party for which farmers have always been a priority.”

He said the BJP has always been a well-wisher of the farmers, and under the leadership of PM Modi, farmers have been unprecedentedly empowered.

“The Prime Minister has resolved that the journey from seed to market for farmers should not only be smooth but also lead to an increase in their income. Today, financial assistance is being provided to 11 crore farmers through the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi,” he said.

Today, an unprecedented increase in the minimum support price has been made for all major crops, he said, adding that farmers have also been provided with a protective shield through crop insurance.

Scientific examination of the soil is also being conducted through soil health testing, said CM Dhami, highlighting several farmer-friendly schemes of the BJP government.

Showcasing his government’s efforts to promote tea tourism and link tea plantations with tourism, he said these steps have provided new employment opportunities for youth and women.

The Chief Minister said the government is also working with dedication for the welfare of farmers. “We have made a provision of Rs 200 crore for the construction of poly houses to increase farmers’ income. So far, 350 poly houses have been established with assistance of Rs 115 crore,” he said.

“We have increased the rate of sugarcane by Rs 20 per quintal. Our government is working to increase the production of both fruits and vegetables. The new apple, kiwi policy and the State Millet Mission have been launched,” he said.

The Chief Minister also thanked farmers for joining the campaign to demand the creation of a separate Uttarakhand 25 years ago.