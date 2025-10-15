FASTag annual pass crosses 25 lakh users with over 5.6 crore transactions in 2 months

New Delhi: The FASTag Annual Pass, launched by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on August 15, has crossed 25 lakh users and recorded around 5.67 crore transactions on National Highways in just two months since its launch, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Wednesday.

Designed to make highway travel easier and more economical, the FASTag Annual Pass is valid at about 1,150 toll plazas on National Highways and National Expressways.

“The FASTag Annual Pass has received an overwhelming response from the National Highway users and has crossed the landmark figure of twenty-five lakh users with around 5.67 crore transactions recorded in the last two months across the country,” the ministry added.

It aims to enhance the ‘Ease of Commuting’ by offering a seamless payment option for frequent highway users.

The annual pass allows non-commercial vehicle owners to make a one-time payment of Rs 3,000 for a validity of one year or 200 toll crossings, whichever comes first.

This eliminates the need for frequent FASTag recharges. After payment through the RajmargYatra App or the NHAI website, the pass is activated within two hours on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle.

The pass, however, is non-transferable and can only be used on National Highways and National Expressways.

At toll plazas on State Highways or expressways managed by state governments or local bodies, users will continue to pay using their FASTag wallet balance for tolls and parking.

NHAI said the strong response to the FASTag Annual Pass reflects its commitment to ensuring a safe, smooth, and hassle-free travel experience for commuters on India’s growing network of National Highways.

