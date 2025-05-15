Father Murders 14-Day-Old Daughter in Hyderabad Over Gender Bias

Hyderabad: In a deeply disturbing incident, a 35-year-old man allegedly murdered his 14-day-old daughter in a fit of rage, reportedly due to disappointment over the child being a girl. The incident took place in the Golconda police station limits and has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation.

Accused Identified as Nepalese Security Guard

The accused, Jagat Vishwakarma, a native of Nepal and working as a security guard in Gushan Colony, allegedly committed the heinous act while under the influence of alcohol. According to police reports, Jagat cut the infant into two pieces and abandoned her body near the historic Seven Tombs area.

Also Read: Murder in KPHB: Rejected Lover Plots Revenge, Kills Woman’s Husband

Mother Lodges Missing Complaint, Leading to Shocking Discovery

The baby’s mother, Gouri Vishwakarma, filed a missing complaint with the Golconda police after the infant disappeared. During the investigation, Jagat confessed to killing the child. Gouri also revealed that Jagat had a violent nature and would frequently lose his temper, hinting at a long-standing pattern of abusive behavior.

Police Launch Investigation, Accused in Custody

Jagat Vishwakarma has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. Golconda ACP Syed Fayaz confirmed the details of the case to the media. Authorities have condemned the crime and assured strict legal action against the accused.