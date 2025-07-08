Father Risks Daughter’s Life for Reel, Faces Backlash from Netizens | Watch Video

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident that has sparked nationwide criticism, a man from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district risked his daughter’s life to film a reel for social media. The video has since gone viral, drawing severe backlash from netizens.

Man Obsessed with Reels Forces Daughter into Dangerous Situation

The accused, Uma Shankar from Bharatpur, is reportedly addicted to creating Instagram Reels. His obsession with social media took a dangerous turn when he forced his daughter to pose on a narrow iron frame atop the Bund Baretha Reservoir — a move that could have proven fatal.

Despite the child trembling with fear and visibly anxious, Uma Shankar insisted she sit on the precarious edge. Alarmingly, the girl’s mother was also present at the location and appeared to be cooperating with her husband’s risky stunt. She can be seen smiling casually while her daughter was clearly terrified.

Video Sparks Massive Outrage on Social Media

After filming the video, Uma Shankar uploaded it to his social media handles, seemingly proud of his dangerous stunt. However, what followed was a wave of public outrage. Viewers strongly criticized the couple for endangering their child’s life in pursuit of likes and views.

Many netizens questioned, “How can any parent risk their child’s life for a few seconds of online fame?” The video attracted thousands of angry comments calling for strict action against the couple.

Reel Deleted After Online Backlash

Following the uproar, Uma Shankar eventually deleted the video from his account, but by then, the footage had already circulated widely. Several users shared clips of the dangerous act, urging authorities to take legal action.

The local administration has not yet commented on whether any action has been taken against the parents. However, public sentiment continues to demand accountability for such reckless behavior.

Social Media Addiction Turning Risky

This is not an isolated incident. In recent years, several people have lost their lives or endangered others while attempting to create viral content. Experts have warned about the rising trend of dangerous stunts, especially involving children, for social media clout.