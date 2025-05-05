Fatima, Hayley, Kathryn nominated for ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for April 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the nominees for the Women’s Player of the Month award for April 2025. Pakistan’s captain Fatima Sana, West Indies’ skipper Hayley Matthews, and Scotland’s all-rounder Kathryn Bryce have earned the honors following stellar individual performances during the Women’s ODI World Cup Qualifiers.

Fatima Sana Leads Pakistan to World Cup Qualification

Fatima Sana played a key role in Pakistan’s flawless run during the ODI World Cup Qualifiers, helping her side secure a spot in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup to be held in India.

Fatima claimed 12 wickets in 5 matches , averaging just 12.25 .

, averaging just . Her standout bowling performances included 4-23 against Scotland and three wickets each against West Indies and Thailand .

and . With the bat, she scored 103 runs , highlighted by a match-winning 62 against Thailand*.

, highlighted by a match-winning 62 against Thailand*. This is Fatima’s first nomination for the ICC monthly award, and the first potential win for Pakistan since Sidra Ameen in November 2022.

Hayley Matthews Shines Despite West Indies Exit

Despite West Indies falling short of qualification, Hayley Matthews was a standout performer throughout the tournament.

She opened with a stellar all-round display: 4-56 and 114 against Scotland*.

Matthews finished as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets at an average of 15.84 .

at an average of . She delivered crucial performances including 4-24 vs Ireland and 70 off 29 balls against Thailand .

and . West Indies missed World Cup qualification by a margin of just 0.01 net run rate.

Kathryn Bryce Named Player of the Series

Scotland’s Kathryn Bryce was arguably the tournament’s most consistent performer and was named Player of the Series.

She amassed 293 runs in 5 games , averaging 73.25 .

, averaging . Notable innings included 91 vs Pakistan , 60 vs Thailand , and an unbeaten 131 vs Ireland*, the highest score of the tournament .

, , and an unbeaten 131 vs Ireland*, the . In addition to her batting, she also took 6 wickets with the ball.

with the ball. Despite her efforts, Scotland narrowly missed out on World Cup qualification.

Who Will Win the April 2025 ICC Women’s Player of the Month?

With strong contenders from three different nations, the race for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for April 2025 is wide open. Each nominee brought unique value to their teams — whether in the form of wickets, centuries, or all-round brilliance.